Churu (Rajasthan) [India], December 1 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Zebrs, India's Largest EMI based shopping platform, a startup in India recently joined hands with Plural by Pine Labs to facilitate better online checkout.

Zebrs offers a fast and secure online shopping experience to customers who long for easy EMI & pay later options. It supports the common man to own the electronic gadgets that they have always aspired for. Having wide association with major banking and financial merchants of the country such as HDFC Flexipay, Bajaj Finserv, Zest Money, and ICICI cardless EMI, Zebrs empowers people to own their favourite gadgets without much hassle.

Also Read | AIMA MAT PBT Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at mat.aima.in.

With over 20,000 products, Zebrs is dedicated to providing their customers the easiest and affordable zero cost EMI with more than 35 banking options. Zebrs offers best options of availing EMIs along with their credit cards and debit cards options and also card less EMI option.

Rakesh Prajapat, the Founder of Zebrs believes in supporting consumers to lead a quality life. He says, "We live in the Internet era where we are highly dependent on technology and gadgets. Through Zebrs we envision to deliver a seamless and enjoyable shopping experience to users and be the region's best EMI shopping platform of choice." With a 'Made In India' brand, he believes in uplifting society and enhancing the consumer experience through technology and innovative minds.

Also Read | Jharkhand: Over 1,200 New HIV Infections Identified in Last 10 Months.

We are excited to power the Zebrs Online EMI Store with Plural and make shopping experiences more secure, seamless, swift, and affordable for online shoppers. We look forward to the immense possibilities that lie ahead and will continue to strengthen the online commerce payments infrastructure for Zebrs.com," said Tanya Naik, Head of Online Business at Pine Labs.

In October 2021, Pine Labs entered the online payments space with the launch of Plural, a suite of online payment products to make the offline-to-online transition easier for Pine Labs' merchant base and other online businesses. With the Plural integration, merchants will have access to one of the largest networks of Pay Later solutions with over 100-plus brands and 30-plus issuers. More information on Plural can be accessed from www.pluralonline.com

Zebrs deals in electronics, home appliances, smartphones, and furniture. Every single product at Zebrs platform is available on EMI with 35 plus options. Empowered by a team of marketing professionals, support executives, financial experts, and technical managers, Zebrs aim to deliver a seamless and enjoyable shopping experience to its customers. As a customer-centric company, the team takes all the measures to onboard the customer and assist them throughout the process. Once the order is placed, the products are delivered within two to five working days from the date of order acceptance.

The team envisions strengthening its relationship with Pine Labs and help more than 50 lakh people to buy products from their wish list on EMIs. The next year's target for Zebrs is to achieve a 500-crore business. Zebrs has received the Media labs awards for the best platform for EMI options. It also appeared in Forbes India magazine (May issue 2021). Click https://www.zebrs.com/ to know more about the Zebrs and the EMI options.

This story is provided by Heylin Spark. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Heylin Spark)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)