Businessman Killed over Property Dispute in Nagpur

Nagpur, Apr 21 (PTI) A businessman was killed in Nagpur on Tuesday evening over a property dispute, police said.

Haribhau Savarkar had sold a parking plot to one Bunty Sheikh who constructed an illegal structure there, said an official of Sakkardara police station.

"The structure was demolished recently by the civic corporation and Bunty accused Savarkar of playing a role in it. At around 3:30pm. Bunty stabbed Savarkar to death and fled. A murder case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused," he added.

