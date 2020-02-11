CBIC Destroys Prohibited Drugs, Narcotics Worth Rs 79 Crore

New Delhi [India], Feb 11 (ANI): The Customs formations under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) carried out an all India destruction of huge quantity of seized prohibited narcotics and psychotropic drugs and substances (NDPS) worth Rs 79 crore in the international market, officials said on Tuesday. The prohibited drug substances were confiscated on January 24. This is the first time ever that narcotics and psychotropic drugs and Substances have been destroyed in an all India operation.The substances destroyed include cannabis (11,326 kg), heroin (251 kg), ephedrine (316 kg) ketamine (321 kg), ecstasy tablet (3549 numbers), phensedyl (25,400 bottles), amphetamine (4,896 bottles), other NDPS drugs (56 kg), etc values at around Rs 79 crores in the international market, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement. The destruction took place at Bhopal, Patna, Lucknow, Chennai, Pune, Shillong, Delhi and Mumbai. (ANI)

