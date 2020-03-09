CDC Slow in Responding to Coronavirus, Says New York Governor

World. (File Image)

New York [USA], Mar 9 (ANI): New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday (local time) said that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is slow in responding to the novel coronavirus. Cuomo, during a press conference, said that 16 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus cases were confirmed in New York state on Sunday, reported The New York Times. Adding that the state would not know the full extent of the spread until it could do more testing, he said: "I would get nervous if the number didn't go up. The more tests we run, the better."Cuomo further said the CDC has been slow in responding to the virus and 'too slow' in allowing states to do more testing.The Governor said there are now 12 cases in New York City, 82 cases in Westchester County, five in Nassau County, one in Suffolk County, two in Rockland County, two in upstate Saratoga County and one in upstate Ulster County.Coronavirus has killed more than 3,600 people and infected over one lakh others worldwide. (ANI)

