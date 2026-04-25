New Delhi, April 25: Census is the process of collecting, compiling, analysing, and disseminating demographic, social, cultural and economic data relating to all persons in the country or a designated area. The wealth of information collected through the census makes it the richest source of data for planners, administrators, research scholars and other data users. According to the government, the census serves as a critical foundation for governance, enabling informed decision-making across political, social, and economic domains. Census data enables informed policy making that is inclusive, targeted, and aligned with the diverse needs of the population.

The earliest references to conducting a census in the country can be found in Kautilya's Arthashastra (321-296 BC) and later in the writings of Abul Fazl in 'Ain-e-Akbari' during the days of Emperor Akbar. The first modern population census in India was conducted between 1865 and 1872, though it didn't happen simultaneously across all regions. India conducted its first synchronous census in 1881. Since then, the Indian census has been providing reliable, time-tested data on various aspects of the population through extensive exercises held every 10 years.Punjab: Census 2027 to Begin from April 30; Self-enumeration Option Introduced, Says Director Navjot Khosa.

Each successive census refined its methods, increased coverage, and modified questions to better understand the population. Census 2027 will be the 16th in the series of Indian censuses and the 8th since independence. This will be the largest census exercise in the world and marks a major step forward with digital integration, strengthened data security, and streamlining processes, reinforcing evidence-based policymaking. It introduces several pioneering features, including mobile-based data collection, near real-time monitoring through the Census Management & Monitoring System (CMMS) portal, an optional self-enumeration facility, and extensive use of geo-referenced jurisdictions. Comprehensive caste enumeration will be done during the Population Enumeration phase.

Supported by advanced digital tools, the exercise aims to deliver faster, more accurate, and granular data while ensuring the highest standards of data security and public participation. Indian Census has since been conducted decennially. However, the Census due in 2021 could not be undertaken on schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Census 2027 will therefore mark the next enumeration in the series, and is the 16th Indian Census overall and the 8th since Independence. The Census 2027 is anchored in a robust institutional and administrative framework that ensures consistency, credibility, and nationwide uniformity in data collection. Post-independence, the Census is governed by the Census Act, 1948, and the Census Rules, 1990, ensuring a strong legal and institutional framework.

The release stated that the Census is a Union subject under the Seventh Schedule (listed at serial number 69) of the Constitution. As a Union subject, the exercise is centrally coordinated while implemented in close collaboration with State and Union Territory governments, enabling seamless execution across diverse regions. The framework also guarantees strict confidentiality of individual data, reinforcing public trust and participation. The Census Act contains a significant provision - Section 15, under which personal information provided by people is treated as strictly confidential. It cannot be made public under the RTI Act, used as evidence in any court of law, or shared with any institution. Census 2027: Will Live-in Couples Be Counted As Married? Government Clarifies.

The intent of the Government to conduct the Population Census 2027 was notified in the Gazette of India on 16th June, 2025. The Union Cabinet has approved a financial outlay of Rs 11,718.24 crore for its implementation. The census will be conducted in two phases. The first phase--House Listing and Housing Census (HLO), will take place between April and September 2026 for a duration of 30 days in each State and Union Territory, with a 15-day window for self-enumeration prior to fieldwork. This phase will collect data on housing conditions, amenities, and household assets.

The second phase, Population Enumeration, will be conducted in February 2027 and will capture detailed demographic, socio-economic, cultural, migration, and fertility-related data. For Ladakh and snow-bound regions of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh, this phase will be conducted in September 2026 due to climatic conditions.

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