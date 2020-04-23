Centre Directs States, UTs to Encourage More COVID-19 Warriors to Undergo Online Training Courses

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): The central government on Wednesday directed all the states and Union Territories (UTs) to encourage more corona warriors to undergo online training courses in order to handle the COVID-19 pandemic efficiently.The government said that brave and dedicated doctors, healthcare workers, police and other volunteers require enhanced capacity and updated information to keep in-step with the latest advances in techniques and global understanding of the virus. "All the state/UT governments are requested that wide publicity be made and more and more COVID-19 warriors be encouraged to onboard the integrated Online Training Module (iGOT) platform and undergo online training course (s) relevant to them so that the pandemic may be handled efficiently," the Personnel Ministry said in a statement. A tailored version of the iGOT has been launched recently to train all COVID-19 warriors of the country."As all are aware, the whole world, including India, is facing a significantly higher threat from the COVID-19 pandemic. India is responding to the novel coronavirus pandemic with an unprecedented mobilisation of human resources -- the intrepid COVID warriors who are battling the virus at the frontline," the ministry said.It stated that the learning portal -- flittinaiitoteov.in -- has national coverage, free access to all, 24x7 content available from any location, any device and above all has relevant content developed by the Centre, which is updated regularly as the situation unfolds.The iGOT COVID version is being hosted on the Ministry of Human Resource Development's DIKSHA platform.Over 1.44 lakh people have enrolled at the iGOT platform to combat COVID-19 and about 96,268 of them have completed the course, officials said. (ANI)

