Centre Revises Advisory for Use of Hydroxychloroquine as Prophylactic for COVID-19 Infection

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): The Central government has revised the advisory on the use of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as prophylactic for COVID-19 infection, expanding the use of the medicine for asymptomatic healthcare and frontline workers deployed in non-COVID and COVID areas."All asymptomatic healthcare workers involved in containment and treatment of COVID-19 and asymptomatic healthcare workers working in non-COVID hospitals/non-COVID areas of COVID hospitals/blocks," the advisory said."Asymptomatic frontline workers, such as surveillance workers deployed in containment zones and paramilitary/police personnel involved in COVID-19 related activities. Asymptomatic household contacts of laboratory-confirmed cases," it said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)