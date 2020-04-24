C'garh: AIIMS Raipur Male Nursing Officer Tests Positive

Raipur, Apr 24 (PTI) A male nursing officer posted in the COVID-19 ward of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur tested positive for novel coronavirus on Friday, an official said.

He was quarantined on April 14 as a precautionary measure and his report returned positive on Friday evening, an AIIMS public relations officer told PTI.

"He was posted in the COVID-19 ward and was taken off duty after 10 days on April 14 and quarantined. On Friday, he developed symptoms following which his samples were sent for testing," he said.

In a tweet, AIIMS Raipur said, "One of AIIMS Raipur nursing officer is found positive in COVID 19 test today. This Brave corona warrior was posted in COVID Ward. He was in quarantine since 14 April after 10 days of duty. We are committed to take care of him."

Chattisgarh's COVID-19 count currently stands at 37, with 30 having been discharged after recovery.

All seven active cases in the state are being treated in AIIM Raipur.

