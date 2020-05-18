C'grah: Guj-returnee Migrant Hangs Self in Quarantine Centre

Balod, May 18 (PTI) A 27-year-old migrant labourer who had returned from Gujarat allegedly committed suicide on Monday at a quarantine centre in Balod in Chhattisgarh, police said.

The incident took place at around 3pm in Paraswani village under Arjuna police station limits, an official said.

"Suraj Yadu had returned from Surat in Gujarat to his native Paraswani on Sunday and was kept in a quarantine facility for 14 days as per protocol. His samples were sent for testing today. He was found hanging from the ceiling inside a room," he added.

A probe is underway to find out why he took this step, the official said.

On May 13, a migrant worker had committed suicide in a quarantine centre in Raigarh.

