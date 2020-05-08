Change Policies, Prepare UP to Attract Investments, Industries: CM to Officials

Lucknow, May 7 (PTI) Amid global firms looking to shift their bases from China to India amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday asked officials to make changes in existing policies to prepare the state as a favourite destination for attract investments and industries.

The chief minister asked officials to ensure that the changed policies should attract more and more investments and industries in the state and create more and more employment opportunities, an official release said.

He asked for simplifying rules for attracting Investments, keeping in mind the requirements of the present times.

Delay in taking decisions was a hurdle in attracting capital investment, he said, adding that accordingly prompt decisions should be taken while amending the policies.

The chief minister issued these instructions while chairing a review meeting after presentation of different policies including the Industrial and Employment Promotion Policy 2017, UP Warehousing and Logistics policy 2018, UP Electronics Manufacturing Policy 2017 and UP Electronics Policy 2020 among others.

The chief minister stressed that under the changed global situation, Uttar Pradesh has become an attractive destination for the capital investment for which the state needs to remain prepared for creating policies with a positive mind set for setting up industries.

The investors need to get a message that investment in Uttar Pradesh would prove to be very beneficial, he told officials.

During another presentation, the chief minister said with the migrant workers returning to Uttar Pradesh because of the changed situation arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic, employment has to be made available to them at the local level itself as per their skills.

