American actor Christina Milian has welcomed her third child, a baby boy named Kenna. According to E!News, this marks the 39-year-old star's second baby with her boyfriend Matt Pokora. In January last year, the couple was blessed with a son whom they named Isaiah. Christina is also mom to 10-year-old Violet Madison, who she shares with her ex-husband American singer-songwriter The-Dream.

Christina took to Instagram to announce the new addition to their family.

The 'Dip It Low' singer began her caption on Saturday (local time), "Kenna, Welcome to the world baby boy. Wow, What an adventure we've been on since the day he was conceived! I thank God everyday for blessing me with his super active energy (wonder where he gets it from?) and now to meet our healthy baby boy?! Thankful. Blessed."

"Now it's party of 5 baby. Thank you my @mattpokora for being the best partner/dad/ best friend a woman could ask for. You're a king in my eyes," she added. Matt echoed his girlfriend's sentiments and commented on her post, "Blessed [red heart emoji and praying hands emoji] party of 5!!!" As reported by E!News, it was just four months ago the couple announced their family was expanding.

"You and Me + 3," Christina shared at the time, alongside a photo that captured her growing baby bump. "#morelove." Last May, the 'Love Don't Cost a Thing' actor opened up about how the coronavirus pandemic was a blessing in disguise. She told E! News, "I couldn't have asked for a better time for this to be happening to be honest with you. I think it was going to be more challenging if I went straight back to work because there would have been a sense of guilt that would really overcome me of not being able to have that time with my baby, so this couldn't have come at a better time."

Check Out Christina Milian's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Milian (@christinamilian)

"A week after having the baby, I was getting calls about auditions...and I have that hustle mentality in me and I don't want to burn out in doing too much," she added. Milian added, "One of the best and most rewarding things to ever happen is being a mom and I don't want to take that for granted."

