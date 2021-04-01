Osy Ikhile, known for his work on The Kill Team, and The Midnight Sky actor Caoilinn Springall have boarded the cast of the Amazon Studio's Citadel as series regulars. The global thriller multi-series is produced by Avengers Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo under their banner AGBO. Ikhile and Springall join "Quantico" star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and "Game of Thrones" star Richard Madden who are headlining the American version. The Terminal List: Constance Wu Boards Chris Pratt’s Amazon Prime Show.

Danish actor Roland Moller, known for films such as "Skyscraper" and "Papillon", is also part of the show. "Supernova" star Stanley Tucci and "Laundromat" actor Nikki Amuka-Bird have been cast in recurring roles. Also part of the ensemble are "Unforgotten" actor Susan Lynch, "Death in Paradise" actor Sara Martins, "Cherry" actor Leo Woodall, "The Other Lamb" actor Grainne Good and "All That Remains" actor Leo Ashizawa. Barry Jenkins’ The Underground Railroad to Debut on Amazon Prime Video in May.

"Citadel" is a co-production with Midnight Radio and is billed as an action-packed spy series with a compelling emotional centre. The Italian series will be co-produced with Amazon Studios and Cattleya, known for the series "Gomorrah", part of ITV Studios, and the Indian series will be developed by "The Family Man" creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK and produced with Amazon Studios.

