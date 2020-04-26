Combating Coronavirus:150 Organisations Collaborate to Provide Succour to the Marginalised Sections

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): In a unique endeavour, 150 organisations have collaborated to provide succour primarily to the poor, vulnerable and marginalised sections of the society across the nation to combat the deadly coronavirus. Named as COVIDActionCollab (CAC), the 11 members governing council aims to reach over 12.5 million people with priorities being given to the poorest, vulnerable and marginalised sections across 16 states and 100 districts of India.The organisations ranging from sectors such as corporations, community-based organisations, NGOs, research organisations, health organisations and many others have joined hands.Functional since April 22, CAC's purpose is to support various stakeholders such as civil society, private sector, academics, networks, foundations and governments, to rapidly and cost-effectively prevent new infections, diagnose early and mitigate negative impacts on livelihoods.Shiv Kumar, Co-founder, Catalyst Group told ANI, "CAC delivers high impact package of services to key communities where the collaborative members have a direct presence or reach. Over 20 unique tools, protocols and frameworks have been developed for COVID response and socialised. Several social protection schemes and programmes have been actioned on the ground through help desks.""The collaboration is driven by the belief that by pooling expertise and resources, it can address the problem of COVID. The team is undertaking comprehensive and coordinated action, especially for the poor, marginalised and vulnerable people and their communities at the very centre of the response," Shama Karkal, CEO, Swasti said.Around 900 volunteers have been enrolled of which 200 have active projects. 70 vendors who supply life-saving materials are identified and on-boarded for members to access.A total of 26,496 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. Around 22 per cent of those who tested positive, i.e., 5,804 people have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. While 824 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

