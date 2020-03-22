Combating COVID-19: IIT-Kharagpur Permits Work from Home

Kharagpur (West Bengal) [India], Mar 22 (ANI): Following the Ministry of Human Resource Development's (MHRD) order to help contain the spread of coronavirus, IIT-Kharagpur on Sunday issued a notice permitting faculty members, researchers, scholars, fellows, and non-teaching staff, except employees attached to emergency services, to work from home till March 31."As a preventive measure to achieve social distancing, faculty members, researchers, scholars, fellows and non-teaching staffs (except employees attached to emergency services) are permitted and advised to work from home till March 31 or until further order whichever is earlier with immediate effect," the notice reads."Foreign students, staff who are in the halls and hostels are permitted to continue in the same accommodation," the notice adds, asking faculty members, researchers, scholars, fellows, and non-teaching staff to be available on their phone, e-mail.COVID-19 advisory has been issued and displayed across the campus to create awareness and encourage responsible behaviour.In a preventive measure to contain the spread of coronavirus, the teachers and non-teaching staff of universities, colleges and schools are permitted to work from home till March 31, Amit Khare, Secretary, MHRD said on Saturday.The Ministry has requested all teachers and educational institutes to maintain regular communication with students and resolve their queries. It has also appealed to parents, students, and teachers not to panic.The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 396 on Sunday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).A total of 16,999 samples from 16,109 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 as of 10:00 am on March 22, as per the ICMR data. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)