Committed to Improving Working Environment of Women Police Personnel: Odisha DGP

Cuttack, Mar 6 (PTI) Odisha police chief Abhay said on Friday that he is committed to improving the service conditions and working environment of women officials in the force.

Speaking at the valedictory session of the state-level conference of women police here, Abhay assured the participants that he would look into the recommendations evolved from the four sessions of the meet.

"Although such conferences had earlier been organised at the national level, this was the first time that such a meeting was held in the state. This was a significant landmark for us," the officer said.

A total of 127 police personnel of all ranks participated in the conference and deliberated on issues such as barriers in career advancement of women in police, sexual harassment at workplace and gender insensitivity, among others.

Senior IPS officers Kavita Jalan, Saumya Mishra, Sarah Sharma and Aswini Kumari Patnaik moderated the sessions. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)