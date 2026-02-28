What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 continues its Super 8 stage with a single, high-stakes fixture scheduled for 28 February. Co-hosts Sri Lanka will take on Pakistan in a crucial Group 2 encounter at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. Following England’s vital victory over New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s last evening, Pakistan's semi-final hopes remained mathematically alive. Pakistan Semi-Final Scenario After New Zealand's Defeat to England in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.

Today’s T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule (February 28)

Category Details Tournament ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Fixture Sri Lanka vs Pakistan (Super 8, Match 10) Date Saturday, 28 February 2026 Venue Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy Start Time 7:00 PM IST / 1:30 PM GMT India Broadcast Star Sports Network & JioHotstar PAK Broadcast Tamasha, Myco, Tapmad, ARY Zap, PTV Sports

Critical Encounter for Group 2

For Pakistan, this match serves as a virtual knockout. Following England's recent victory over New Zealand, Pakistan's semi-final hopes remain mathematically alive. To progress to the final four, the Salman Ali Agha-led side must secure a comprehensive victory against Sri Lanka. The goal is to surpass New Zealand on Net Run Rate (NRR) to claim the second qualification spot in the group behind England.

Conversely, Sri Lanka has already been eliminated from semi-final contention following back-to-back defeats in the Super 8 phase. However, playing in front of a home crowd, the team will aim to finish their campaign on a positive note. They have the potential to play spoiler and definitively end Pakistan's qualification chances.

