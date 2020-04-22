Complete Ban on Movement Between Delhi and Noida: Gautam Buddh Nagar Admin

Noida (UP), Apr 21 (PTI) The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration banned the movement of people between Noida and Delhi, except for those involved in COVID-19-related services and goods transportation, from Tuesday night.

Media personnel will be exempted, it said, adding that the process for issuing passes to them is being worked out.

The decision was taken on the basis of a report by the health department here, which stated that several people who tested positive for coronavirus had links to Delhi, an official order stated.

"It is clear from the report of the Health Department that there is a possibility of infection from people travelling between Delhi and Gautam Buddh Nagar. Hence, in larger public interest, movement between Delhi and Gautam Buddh Nagar is being completely banned until further orders," District Magistrate (DM) Suhas L Y said in an order.

He also shared the information on Twitter, where he said the move was "in larger public interest" and a "preventive measure to fight COVID-19", while urging people to cooperate.

However, certain categories of people were exempted from the ban, according to the order.

"All officers and workers engaged directly in COVID-19 services will be allowed if they have a pass signed by a competent officer of the Uttar Pradesh government or Delhi government.

"Vehicles, light or heavy, used for transportation of goods will be allowed movement. However, these vehicles would be impounded and action taken if they are found to be transporting passengers," the order said.

Movement of ambulances will be allowed, besides deputy secretaries and high-ranking officers of the central government, who have an identity card issued by the Union Home Ministry.

"Those media personnel who have a pass issued by the additional police commissioner (headquarters) and the district information officer will be allowed movement," the order stated.

Later in the night, the DM tweeted: "Keeping in mind the convenience of media personnel of GB nagar, for 22/04/2020, the old system of accepting Id cards shall be in place. In the meanwhile DIO/AdCP are issuing email ids for receiving applications. Approved pass/list shall be sent by tomorrow evening."

"Media personnel requiring Delhi-Noida pass can apply on the email ids -- cahqgbn@gmail.com and diogautambudhnagar@gmail.com, while for April 22, the old identity card system will be valid for media only," an official statement said.

"A list of all specialist doctors who have to provide emergency or important services in hospitals in Gautam Buddh Nagar will be provided to the police commissioner," the order said.

Strict action will be taken against anyone violating the lockdown restrictions and the ban on movement between Gautam Buddh Nagar and Delhi, the DM said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar in western Uttar Pradesh had recorded 102 coronavirus cases till Tuesday evening, according to official figures.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)