Conduct Trust Vote by 'raising of Hands', MP Guv to Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon has written to Chief Minister Kamal Nath stating that method of "raising of hands" should be used for conducting the trust vote in the Assembly. The letter also mentions that BJP has told Governor that the electronic voting system is not available in the Assembly.Kamal Nath on Sunday met Tandon in Bhopal and said that he is ready for the floor test in the state Assembly and will speak to the Speaker about it."I received Governor's phone call, he called me here to meet him to discuss the smooth functioning of the state Assembly. I told the Governor that I will speak to the Speaker tomorrow. It (floor test) will be decided by Speaker," Nath told reporters after meeting the Governor."I have told the Governor that I am ready for the floor test and the MLAs who have been held captive should be released. I will speak to the Speaker tomorrow (Monday) about it (floor test)," he said.The list of business of the state Assembly for Monday mentions Governor's address and Motion of Thanks. However, it does not mention the floor test of the Kamal Nath-led government.Earlier, as political uncertainty developed in Madhya Pradesh, BJP and Congress had moved their legislators out of the state and lodged them in luxury hotels, apparently in a bid to keep their respective flock intact.The development comes amid the political crisis that has engulfed the state after Jyotiraditya Scindia, a prominent face of the Congress, resigned from the party last week to join BJP.Scindia's decision to leave Congress was followed by the resignation from 22 party MLAs loyal to him.Earlier, allegations were levelled against BJP for reportedly holding hostages at least eight Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh against their will at a luxury hotel in Manesar and Bengaluru. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)