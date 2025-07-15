Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 15 (ANI): The two-day meeting of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) Advisory Council of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) began in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Among those present at the inaugural session were Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, former Chief Ministers Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan) and Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh), Congress leader Sachin Pilot, and several other senior party leaders.

The advisory panel is scheduled to hold a press conference at 1 pm on Wednesday to share key takeaways from the meeting.

Speaking to reporters after the session, CM Siddaramaiah said that the meeting would continue on Wednesday, during which detailed discussions and planning will take place.

"Our national OBC leaders participated in the inaugural meeting today. This meeting will conclude tomorrow, and we'll hold a press conference and let you know about our programs and other issues," Siddaramaiah said. Today it's an incomplete meeting. Tomorrow at 10 am, the meeting will start, and we will discuss and let you know."

"Mainly we discussed regarding the position of OBCs in the country and how to consolidate these groups because they are more than 90% of the total population...The BJP has never empowered the people...," he added.

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar told ANI, "OBC Council has been formed. The country's agenda is to keep all sections of society together. The first meeting has been held in Bengaluru today. In the history of this country, Benagluru has taken major changes long back...The INDIA bloc was also born in Bengaluru. Today, all of us have come together to discuss the success of our country..."

Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also spoke about the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, saying, "A very favourable atmosphere is building up in favour of Congress and the INDIA alliance. We are hopeful that good results will come."

Earlier in March, the Congress-led Telangana government had passed two bills, The Telangana Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (reservation of seats in educational institutions and appointments or posts in services under the State) Bill 2025 and The Telangana Backward Classes (Reservation of seats in Rural and Urban Local Bodies) Bill 2025.

Both bills aim to provide 42 per cent reservation to Backward Classes, 15 per cent to Scheduled Castes, and 10 per cent to Scheduled Tribes in various educational institutions, local bodies, and government jobs. (ANI)

