Coronavirus: 50 Pc Staff of Mizoram Govt to Attend Office

Aizawl, Mar 22 (PTI) The Mizoram government has decided that 50 per cent of the total employees will attend office daily while others will work from home in view of the coronavirus outbreak, Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo said on Sunday.

The Mizoram government had on Saturday ordered a "partial lockdown" across all districts of the state till March 29.

The state's General Administration Department has issued a memorandum instructing all heads of departments and offices to ensure that only 50 per cent of Group B, C and D employees attend office every day.

Those employees whose presence is required by secretaries, heads of department and heads of assistance should attend office and the rest should work from home either through telephone, internet or electronic media, he said.

The chief secretary said all entry points along the inter-state border and international border were sealed except the one at Vairengte on the Mizoram-Assam border.

He said those who transport essential commodities and stranded residents of the state are allowed to enter through Vairengte.

Though the state government did not ban flight service, all incoming passengers from abroad were instructed to stay back at their respective places and not enter the state, he said.

After arriving at the Lengpui airport, he said, people of the state will have to go directly to their respective towns or villages and they cannot stay anywhere else.

Chuaungo said a 14-day home quarantine is mandatory for any person who returned from outside the state.

He said banks are allowed to remain open during normal office hour but they should not entertain customers.

