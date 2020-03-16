Coronavirus: Advisory Issued for MGNREGA Workers in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Mar 16 (PTI) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Monday said an advisory had been issued for rural job scheme workers in the state to raise awareness among them about the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Around 13-lakh workers are employed in the state under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

They work in groups and many workplaces have more than 100 people at a time, Pilot said.

The deputy chief minister underlined that taking necessary precaution and adopting preventive measures, one can protect himself and others from coronavirus infection. PTI

