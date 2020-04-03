Coronavirus: Beam Suntory, NRAI Pledge Rs 1 Cr Support for Restaurant Industry Workers

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Spirits maker Beam Suntory on Friday said it is partnering the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) to pledge support of Rs 1 crore to be used to provide relief to thousands of staff of member restaurants and their families during the lockdown period.

With the lockdown of restaurants and bars across India to maintain social distancing, several thousand members of the hospitality community have been affected financially, the company said in a statement.

"The global pandemic has threatened the survival of many businesses, especially the food and beverages (F&B) industry, at a time when it was emerging strongly in India," Beam Suntory India Managing Director Neeraj Kumar said.

He further said, "Although we are confident that the industry will rebuild and continue to thrive after this crisis, the current economic anxiety is spilling over to thousands of dedicated professionals who have passionately supported the industry with their talent."

Through these initiatives, Kumar said, "We want to give back to our partners in the F&B community. They are our greatest champions and we want to support them in these difficult times."

NRAI President Anurag Katriar said, "This corpus will enable NRAI to extend helping hand to its members and their employees in times of such unprecedented crisis."

He said the restaurant is going through some very trying times and the support from Beam Suntory is extremely reassuring and encouraging and the gesture will further cement the relationship between the F&B fraternity and the company.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)