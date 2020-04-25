Coronavirus Crisis: Chelsea Announces Full Wages to Players, Not to Furlough Its Staff

London [UK], April 25 (ANI): The English club Chelsea on Saturday said they will neither furlough its full-time staff nor impose any pay cut on their players amid coronavirus pandemic."We are not planning any general redundancies or furloughs for our full-time staff who are continuing to be paid 100 per cent of their current wages," the club said in a statement.However, the Premier League club asked players to continue charity works during the ongoing crisis."At this time, the men's first team will not be contributing towards the club financially and instead the board have directed the team to focus their efforts on further supporting other charitable causes. As this crisis develops the club will continue to have conversations with the men's first team regarding financial contributions to the club's activities," read a statement.Chelsea are continuing their current level of financial and other support to our professional women players and also to our women's academy programs.Meanwhile, the Blues said they would not be taking advantage of the British government's coronavirus job retention or furlough scheme, with casual workers and matchday staff being compensated by the club till June 30.Newcastle and Norwich are currently the only two Premier League clubs using the furlough scheme for some of their non-playing staff, while Liverpool, Tottenham and Bournemouth were all forced to change their decision after their plans faced widespread criticism. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all sporting action across the world has come to a halt.All major football leagues like Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga have been suspended indefinitely. (ANI)

