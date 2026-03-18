Islamabad [Pakistan], March 18 (ANI): Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday evening announced that the country would scale down the celebration of Pakistan Day in wake of the ongoing oil crisis.

In this regard, the Pakistan Day Parade and associated ceremonial events would not be held on March 23.

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His remarks were shared in a statement posted on the Pakistan Prime Minister's Office.

"In the backdrop of the ongoing Gulf oil crisis and the consequent austerity measures announced by the Government, it has been decided that the Pakistan Day Parade and associated ceremonial events shall not be held on 23rd March 2026", the statement said.

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It further noted that the Day would be marked with a simple flag-hoisting ceremony "at appropriate levels".

The statement by the Pakistan PM noted that the measure is being taken to ensure it is aligned with the broader austerity framework.

https://x.com/PakPMO/status/2033918727356616863?s=20

On Pakistan Day, a military parade is observed each year on March 23. The event is at the centre of celebrations to commemorate the 1940 Lahore Resolution that called for the establishment of an independent country for the Muslims of British-ruled India.

As Islamabad feels the heat of the crisis in West Asia and the Gulf, with its exchequer being heavily impacted due to the oil crisis, several measures have been taken by the country in recent times.

Earlier in March, Chief Minister of the country's Punjab province, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, announced a series of measures "to protect the public and manage resources responsibly".

The extraordinary measures included suspending official fuel supply for provincial ministers, an immediate 50% reduction in petrol and diesel allowances for government officers' vehicles, a work-from-home policy for government offices and closure of schools, colleges, and universities from March 10 to March 31. She announced that all government outdoor events have been suspended, including the Horse and Cattle Show cultural festival, which has been postponed.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced the measures in a long post on X.

The country also saw a sharp hike in the prices of petrol and diesel by PKR 55 per litre.

The country is also facing disruption as household gas supplies are affected due to the suspension of liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments from Qatar, according to a report by Dawn.

The disruption has severely affected household gas supplies, leaving fasting residents struggling to cook meals during the critical Sehri and Iftar hours. The shortage has triggered widespread frustration across the city as families struggle to manage daily routines, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, the crisis has worsened over the past two weeks since the conflict erupted involving Iran, which has disrupted maritime routes used for LNG transportation.

Pakistan's aviation industry too is grappling with mounting financial strain as escalating tensions between Iran, Israel, and the United States send shockwaves through global energy markets. The surge in fuel prices triggered by the ongoing geopolitical conflict is significantly affecting both commercial flight operations and pilot training programmes across the country, as reported by the Express Tribune.

Pilot training institutes are facing an even deeper crisis. Aviation gasoline, which powers training aircraft, is produced at only a few locations globally and must be imported in shipments of 16,000 to 24,000 litres or in 200-litre drums, as cited by The Express Tribune.

The cost of this fuel has now climbed to around Rs 670 per litre, creating serious challenges for flying schools. Aviation experts warn that if prices continue to rise, small aircraft operations and pilot training activities could soon come to a standstill, deepening Pakistan's already fragile aviation crisis, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Amid the developing security situation in West Asia, Pakistan could see its monthly oil import bill soar to a whopping USD 600 million, the country's Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said earlier in March, as reported by Dawn.

Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik said that they would request the International Monetary Fund for relief in the petroleum levy. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)