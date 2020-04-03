Coronavirus Death Toll in Europe Tops 40,000: AFP

World. (File Image)

Paris, Apr 3 (AFP) The new coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 40,000 people in Europe, more than three-quarters of them in Italy, Spain and France, according to a report compiled by AFP from official sources on Friday.

With a total of 40,768 deaths (out of 574,525 cases), Europe is the continent hardest hit by COVID-19.

Italy and Spain are the worst affected countries in the world with 14,681 and 10,935 deaths respectively, while France has registered 5,387 fatalities. (AFP)

