Coronavirus: Death Toll in Italy Shoots Up to 463

Rome [Italy], Mar 10 (Sputnik/ANI): Italy's death toll from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) grew by 96 to 463 over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infected people exceeding 9,100, Angelo Borrelli, the head of the national Civil Protection Agency, said on Monday."The number of those recovered increased by 102 to 724. We also registered 96 fatalities, now at 463," Borrelli told reporters.The total number of COVID-19-affected people, including those who have recovered and those who have died, increased to 9,172 from 7,375, Borrelli added. (Sputnik/ANI)

