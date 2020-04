New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) The Election Commission on Thursday extended by a month deadline for people to make suggestions on various recommendations made by its working groups on electoral reforms.

The earlier deadline was March 31 which was extended to April 30, a statement said.

It said people had referred to the pandemic and sought extension of deadline.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)