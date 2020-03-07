Coronavirus: Kuwait Cancels Mandatory Medical Certificate for Indian Passengers

World. (File Image)

Kuwait City [Kuwait], Mar 7 (ANI): Kuwait has lifted the restrictions that required Indians to produce a mandatory medical certificate to be allowed entry into the country. The restriction was imposed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. The Civil Aviation Authority of Kuwait has revoked its order that requires medical certificates for Indians travelling to the country.Meanwhile, Jazeera Airways continues to take additional precautionary measures to ensure the safety and wellbeing of its passengers. The airline presently connects five Indian cities in India - Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Kochi - to the Middle East, Central Asia, and Europe.Earlier this week, the Kuwaiti government had imposed restrictions on the entry of passengers from 10 countries including India. It mandatorily required passengers to undergo a complete medical examination with a PCR test to obtain a certificate from the health centers approved by the Kuwait Embassy to confirm that they are free from coronavirus before entering the Gulf country.Announcing additional intensive cleaning activities by Jazeera Airways its CEO, Rohit Ramachandran, said, "The health and safety of our passengers and crew are the priority for Jazeera Airways. In view of the coronavirus outbreak, we have introduced an enhanced anti-viral cleaning regime throughout Terminal 5 and on all our aircraft."It has also introduced a new aircraft disinfection program which involves spraying the cabins every day. In addition, every two weeks aircraft will be fumigated by using high-pressure disinfection sprays on the seats and throughout the cabin."Disinfectant chemicals we use are both internationally approved and safe for our passengers," said Ramachandran. "The air filters in the onboard filtration systems will also be replaced frequently, removing dust, allergens, bacteria, viruses and other irritating particles. Constant airflow also ensures that the cabin air is refreshed every 90 minutes throughout the flight," he said."The crew members have been equipped with personal protective medical face masks and gloves. All washrooms are also equipped with anti-bacterial hand sanitizer pumps to help passengers keep free from germs," he said. (ANI)

