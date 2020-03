Jalna, Mar 16 (PTI) A 25-year old man was admitted in the Jalna district hospital on Tuesday for suspected exposure to the novel coronavirus, officials said.

He came back from Goa where he was in contact with some foreign tourists, they said.

His sample has been sent for testing, an official said.

