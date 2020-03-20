Coronavirus: Manipur CM Urges People to Remain Alert Coronavirus: Manipur CM Urges People to Remain Alert

Imphal, Mar 20 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday urged the people of the state to remain alert in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

As a precautionary measure, Biren asked that all departmental heads of the state government to prepare a roster system for their employees so that the attendance is reduced to 50 per cent.

"We have been taking precautionary measures since January 18," he said, appealing people to avoid mass gatherings and religious functions.

The chief minister said that his government will ensure all essential commodities are available and urged the people of the state not to indulge in panic buying.

Appealing to people to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call of 'Janata Curfew' on March 22, Singh said that it is to be taken for the welfare of the public and should be voluntary.

The chief minister asked families of the students stuck abroad to submit their details to the authorities.

He said the Ministry of External Affairs has been apprised about the Manipuri students stuck in the Philippines.

Earlier in the day, Singh visited the Paona Bazaar and Khwairamband market and directed the local authorities to clean garbage dumped on the roadside. He also interacted with the people on how to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Expressing concern over the outbreak, Governor Najma Heptulla lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Janata Curfew' initiative.

Meanwhile, three Emas market, temporary market and street vendors in the state capital have been asked to shut shop for five days beginning Saturday.

A daily report issued by the Medical Directorate, Lamphel said that the cumulative number of people under surveillance in wake of the coronavirus pandemic stands at 458.

