Coronavirus: Monaco Announces Cancellation of 2020 F1 Race

Quai Antoine [Monaco], Mar 20 (ANI): For the first time ever since 1954, the F1 race would not go ahead in Monaco as Automobile Club de Monaco (ACM) announced the cancellation of the race due to the coronavirus pandemic.Earlier, the race was postponed, but on Thursday (local time), The ACM clarified that the race has to be cancelled.F1 also confirmed that the Dutch and Spanish Grand Prix have also been postponed. Both the races were slated to go ahead in the month of May."The current situation concerning the worldwide pandemic and its unknown path of evolution, the lack of understanding as to the impact on the FIA F1 World Championship 2020, the uncertainty with regards to the participation of the teams, the consequences with regards to the differing measures of confinement as taken by various governments worldwide, the multi-border restrictions for accessing the Principality of Monaco, the pressure on all implicated businesses, their dedicated staff who are unable to undertake the necessary installations, the availability of the indispensable workforce and volunteers (more than 1500) required for the success of the event means that the situation is no longer tenable," the organisers of the Monaco Grand Prix said in an official statement.Monaco Grand Prix was scheduled for May 21-24. The race has been held every year since 1955.The iconic street race requires weeks of preparation, and the process had started last week. Earlier this month, Bahrain and Vietnam Grand Prix were postponed while the F1 race in Australia was cancelled. (ANI)

