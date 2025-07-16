New Delhi, July 16: While the UAE’s flashy Golden Visa and Saudi Arabia’s Premium Residency dominate headlines, Bahrain Golden Visa is fast becoming the Gulf’s most practical and accessible long-term residency option. The Bahrain Golden Visa is available for a one-time visa fee of just BHD 300 — that’s less than INR 69,000. Introduced in 2022 under Bahrain’s Vision 2030 initiative, the Bahrain Golden Visa caters to skilled professionals, retirees, property owners, and talented individuals, offering a 10-year renewable residency without the burden of employer sponsorship. This flexibility makes it especially attractive to mid-tier investors, digital nomads, and those looking for a more family-oriented life in the Gulf.

Unlike the traditional Gulf visa system, the Bahrain Golden Visa allows holders to work freely, freelance, or run their own businesses. It also comes with the advantage of no re-entry restrictions, making it ideal for remote workers and retirees who split time between countries. The cost of living in Bahrain is lower than in Dubai or Riyadh, and family sponsorship is seamless — even parents can be added without needing to meet additional employment or property criteria. These features position the Bahrain Golden Visa as the region’s most flexible and cost-effective path to residency. Fact Check: Is UAE Issuing ‘New INR 23 Lakh Golden Visa’ to Citizens of India and Bangladesh? Is Rayad Group Consultancy Authorised To Process Visa Applications? UAE Issues Detailed Rebuttal, Debunking Fake News.

Who Is Eligible?

Bahrain has outlined four key categories for eligibility under the Golden Residency scheme.

Skilled Professionals

Applicants must have lived in Bahrain for at least five years and earn a monthly salary of BHD 2,000 (approx. INR 4.55 lakh).

Property Owners

Individuals who own property in Bahrain valued at BHD 200,000 (approx. INR 4.55 crore) or more are eligible to apply.

Retirees

Retired residents must earn a pension of BHD 2,000 per month. Non-resident retirees need a pension income of BHD 4,000 (approx. INR 9.10 lakh) monthly to qualify.

Exceptional Talent

Those recognised in fields like science, arts, technology, sports, or entrepreneurship and endorsed by the Bahraini government are eligible. Is UAE Issuing ‘New Golden Visa’ to Citizens of India and Bangladesh Under Relaxed Conditions? UAE Fact-Checks Fake Rumours About Lifetime Golden Visa for Certain Nationalities.

How To Apply

Check eligibility on Bahrain’s official Golden Residency portal.

Gather required documents: passport (valid 6+ months), ID, financial proofs, and recognition certificates if needed.

Create an eKey account to access e-services.

Submit the online application with a BHD 5 (INR 1,138) fee. Processing takes 5–10 working days.

On approval, pay the visa fee of BHD 300 (INR 68,304).

Receive a 10-year Bahrain Golden Visa with family sponsorship rights.

Apply for a work permit via LMRA if seeking formal employment.

Whether you’re a seasoned professional, retiree, or mid-level investor, the Bahrain Golden Visa offers an affordable, flexible, and family-friendly gateway to long-term residency in the Gulf — without the prestige price tag.

