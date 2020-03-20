Coronavirus: Nashik Family Which Fled Home Quarantine Held Coronavirus: Nashik Family Which Fled Home Quarantine Held

Nashik, Mar 20 (PTI) A family of four which fled home quarantine in Nashik in Maharashtra have been apprehended and placed in isolation, Collector Suraj Mandhare said on Friday.

The family, living in Pathardi Phata area here, had returned from Australia on March 11 and had gone to Igatpuri in the district on March 17, an official said.

"The Igatpuri taluka health officer Dr Mohammed Turabali Deshmukh had ordered them to get quarantined at home. However, they came to Nashik city on March 18. They again went to Khambale in Igatpuri on March 19. Police nabbed the family and placed them under quarantine for suspected exposure to the virus," Mandhare said.

He also said three more people were admitted in the district civil hospital for suspected exposure to novel coronavirus, taking the number of such persons in isolation to eight.

Mandhare said four centres have been set up to give information on the outbreak, and a mock drill was also held to check the preparedness of agencies to combat the situation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)