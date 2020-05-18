Coronavirus: Players Will Have to Get Used to New Normal, Says Ishant Sharma

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Pacer Ishant Sharma has said that cricketers will be required to adapt to any kind of situation once the world comes back to normal and cricketing action resumes.Ishant was doing an Instagram live session on the official handle of the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals and it was then that the pacer was asked to talk about what will happen if the bowlers are refrained from applying saliva on the cricket ball.To this question, the pacer replied: "We know there are talks of some changes and adjustments in cricket, but I feel cricketers will be required to get used to the new normal, whatever that is. The ball may not shine as per your liking if you are not allowed to use saliva, or you may have to go and fetch the ball yourself during nets, but there is no option, players will be required to get used to these things"."But honestly I do not like to think about these things too much. I feel it is important to stay in the present and not look too far ahead," he added.Shining the ball is a major thing for bowlers in trying to extract some swing from the match.As the game starts swaying in favour of batsmen by each passing day, bowlers have to try everything they can in trying to trouble the batsmen.Currently, all cricketing action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.The pacer was last seen in action during India's Test series against New Zealand earlier this year.He would have been in action for the Delhi Capitals if the IPL had commenced on March 29.However, the tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

