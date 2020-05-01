Coronavirus Sampling, Testing Data to Be Collected at CDMO Level: DDMA

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Friday said that from now on, coronavirus sampling and testing data will be collected at the level of chief district medical officer under the supervision of the concerned district magistrate.

The move is aimed at reducing "difficulty in reconciling the data of samples collected, number of tests carried out and the pendency in various labs and institutions, which is hampering effective management of the pandemic," Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, who is also the DDMA chairman, said in an order.

He said heads of the concerned hospitals, testing facilities and labs will be responsible for furnishing the requisite information to the respective district magistrates through the chief district medical officer (CDMO).

The CDMO will be responsible for submitting reports to the health department on a daily basis and the district magistrates should ensure that correct and authentic reports are submitted and updated every day without fail, the order said.

