Coronavirus Scare in Rajasthan: MBBS Students Returning From China Detected With Symptoms, Admitted to SMS Medical College

Jaipur, January 27: A suspected case of coronavirus has been reported in Rajasthan, following which State Health Minister Raghu Sharma has directed that the patient be kept in an isolation ward. The patient has returned to India after completing the MBBS course in China.

The Minister has directed SMS Medical College Administration to shift the patient to the isolation ward immediately and to also conduct the screening of the family members. Directions have also been issued to send the samples collected from the patient to Pune's National Virology Laboratory. Coronavirus Scare in Bihar: Girl From Chapra, Who Returned From China, Admitted to ICU After Symptoms of the Virus.

"According to the information received, 18 persons in four districts of the state have returned from China. The Chief Medical and Health Officers of the four districts have been instructed to keep all of them under constant monitoring for 28 days," said Sharma.

The Health Minister has also urged the Central Government to conduct a full screening of suspected persons arriving from international airports.

