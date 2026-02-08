New Delhi, February 8: Following a period of unprecedented volatility that saw prices crash from historic highs, the silver market in India showed signs of stabilisation on Sunday, February 8. Retail silver prices rebounded to INR 2,85,000 per kilogram, reflecting a recovery of approximately INR 10,000 from the recent lows seen earlier in the week. This corrective rally comes after a brutal sell-off in late January and early February, during which the industrial metal fell nearly 32 per cent from its lifetime peak of over INR 4.20 lakh per kilogram. Scroll below to check silver prices in major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Kerala, and Vadodara.

Domestic Silver Rates by Quantity

The price recovery was uniform across major Indian retail hubs today. Silver Rate Today, February 07, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

As of Sunday morning, the national average rates for silver (excluding GST and making charges) are:

1 Kilogram: INR 2,85,000

100 Grams: INR 28,500

10 Grams: INR 2,850

1 Gram: INR 285

Since markets typically remain closed on Sundays for official bullion fixing, these rates are expected to hold steady until the opening of the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Monday morning.

City-Wise Silver Prices in Major Metros

While the broader trend was positive, localised demand and transportation costs resulted in consistent pricing across most tier-1 cities today. Check silver rates (silver prices) in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and other cities below.

Silver Rates Today As of February 8, 2026 (Per Kilogram)

City Silver Price Today Delhi INR 2,85,000 Mumbai INR 2,85,000 Chennai INR 2,85,000 Hyderabad INR 2,85,000 Bengaluru INR 2,85,000 Ahmedabad INR 2,85,000 Kolkata INR 2,85,000 Pune INR 2,85,000 Kerala INR 2,85,000 Vadodara INR 2,85,000

Market Context: From 'Bubble' to Stabilisation

The recent trajectory of silver has been described by market analysts as a "speculative bubble" that burst following the Union Budget 2026. After hitting a record USD 121 per ounce in international markets on January 29, silver faced a wave of liquidations triggered by higher margin requirements at global exchanges like the CME. Gold Rate Today, February 08, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

In the domestic market, the price dropped by nearly INR 1.34 lakh per kg in a single week. Today's recovery to the INR 2.85 lakh mark is seen by some as a "technical rebound," as investors find value at lower levels despite a firm US dollar and hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve.

