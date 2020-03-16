Coronavirus: Tour Operators Told to Keep Record of Clients' Foreign Travels

Pune, Marc 16 (PTI) Pune police on Monday invoked a section ofMaharashtra Police Act and imposed restrictions on tour operators to arrange trips within and outside India.

Invoking Section 68 of Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisve made it mandatory for tours and travel operators, hotel and lodge owners to maintain a separate register of their patrons including Indian citizens and foreign nationals who had foreign travel history and made it compulsory to inform the authorities if they found such passengers.

"As per the provisions of the Act, tours and travel companies have been restricted to arrange trips in groups within India or outside the country. In any exceptional case, if such a trip is to be arranged, prior permission from the Commissioner of Police, Pune will be necessary," reads the order.

The order further stated violators would be punished under section 188 of IPC.

Pimpri Chinchwad police issued similar instructions and restrictions on tour and travel operators, hotel owners in their limit under sub-section 1 of Section 144 of CRPC.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner, Deepak Mhaisekar said, in the last 24 hours, 28 samples were sent for the testing to NIV, out of which 27 returned negative and one positive.

He said seven passengers coming from abroad were taken to Naidu Hospital after they complained of primary symptoms.

District Collector Naval Kishore Ram asked IT and other private companies to allow their employees to work from home.

The trust of Shrimant Dagdu Sheth Halwai Ganapati temple decided to close its portals from March 17 till further notice.

Pune Retailers Traders Association has decided to observe closure of the shops for three days.

