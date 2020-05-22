Counters Open for Bookings of Reserved Tickets in Various NFR Locations

Guwahati, May 22 (PTI) Passenger reservation system counters of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) began functioning on Friday, nearly two months after they were shut due to the coronavirus lockdown, an official said.

The Railways had earlier this week issued a list of 100 pairs of trains that would ply from June 1 with six pairs of such trains planned under the NFR.

Opening of booking counters at stations is an important step towards the graded restoration of passenger train services, NFR Chief Public Relation Officer Subhanan Chanda said.

He said within the NFR area, at locations where there are two PRS counters, only one will be operational, while two counters will function at stations with more than two kiosks.

All such counters will operate only in one shift, from 8 am to 2 pm, Chanda said.

Staff at the PRS counters are adhering to necessary health and safety guidelines issued by the Railway Board, the home ministry and the state government, he said, adding, people visiting the kiosks should also follow the protocols.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)