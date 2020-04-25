COVID-19: 90 News Cases, 5 Deaths in Pune on Saturday

Pune, Apr 25 (PTI) With 90 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, the COVID-19 count in Pune district in Maharashtra reached 1184, while the death toll so far touched 73 after five people succumbed to the infection, health officials said.

While two patients died in state-run Sassoon General Hospital, the others died in three different hospitals, they added.

"Of the 90 new cases, 87 are in Pune municipal limits while the rest are in Pimpri Chinchwad and the district's rural areas," an official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)