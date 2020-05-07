COVID-19: Ahmedabad Records 275 New Cases; 23 Deaths

Ahmedabad, May 7 (PTI) At least 275 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district, an official said on Thursday.

With the addition of 275 fresh cases, the count in the district has reached 4,991, forming a major chunk of 7,013 cases in the state.

As many as 29 COVID-19 patients died in Gujarat on Thursday, of which 23 deaths were reported from different hospitals in Ahmedabad city, principal secretary of health Jayanti Ravi said.

On a positive note, 108 people were also discharged from various hospitals, taking the tally of recovered patients to 886 in the city.

