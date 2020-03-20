Covid-19: As Raipur Woman Tests Positive, Fellow Air Travelers Covid-19: As Raipur Woman Tests Positive, Fellow Air Travelers Advised Isolation

Raipur, Mar 20 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh Health Department on Friday asked all the passengers who were on board the Raipur-bound Air India flight from Mumbai by which a woman who later tested positive for coronavirus had traveled to stay in home isolation.

The 24-year-old woman who returned to Raipur from London via Mumbai on March 15 tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, becoming the first case of the disease in the state.

"All the passengers who reached Raipur from Mumbai at 11.45 am via Air India Flight no AI-651 on March 15 have been requested to stay in home isolation for 14 days. One of the passengers on this flight has been found COVID-19 positive," an official statement here said.

The woman has been kept in isolation ward at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur.

If her fellow passengers develop symptoms such as fever, cough and difficulty in breathing, they should contact the nearby government hospital or inform on toll free number 104, the officials said.

