COVID-19: Cases in Maha's Nashik Touch 800

Nashik, May 18 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik in Maharashtra reached 800 on Monday, with four persons testing positive to novel coronavirus, health officials said.

Two of the four are from Malegaon, which now accounts for 619 of the district's 800 cases, while one is from Nashik city.

Of the 591 people who have been discharged, 469 belong to Malegaon, an official said.

