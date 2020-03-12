COVID-19 Impact: Twitter Tells Global Staff to Work from Home

California [USA], Mar 12 (ANI): In a bid to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, Twitter informed all its employees to work from home.On March 1, Twitter suspended non-critical business travels and events, followed by encouraging employees to work from home a day later. On March 11, the company moved to mandatory work from home globally, an official tweet noted.Other than mandating working from home, Twitter is also providing additional support and resources to its employees, contractors, vendors, and other staff to curb chances of the pandemic's spread. (ANI)

