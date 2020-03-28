COVID-19 Patient Recovers in Himachal Pradesh: Official

Shimla, Mar 27 (PTI) A man has recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, an official said on Friday.

The 32-year-old man from Harchakkian tehsil in Kangra district's Shahpur subdivision has recovered from the disease, said Additional Chief Secretary (Health) RD Dhiman in a statement.

His latest report was negative for COVID-19, he added.

Three people had tested positive for the virus in Himachal Pradesh and all were residents of Kangra district, officials had said.

One of the patients has recovered, whereas another is being treated at Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC) in Tanda. The third patient, a 69-year-old man who recently travelled from the USA, had died on March 23.

The man who has recovered and a 64-year-old woman from Dohabe village in Shahpur subdivision were tested positive for the virus on March 20.

