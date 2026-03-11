Math enthusiasts, educators and science centres around the world are preparing for Pi Day 2026, which falls on Saturday, March 14. This annual observance honors the mathematical constant pi, the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter. For 2026, the celebration takes on a global perspective as the International Day of Mathematics (IDM), centered on the theme "Mathematics and Hope".

The choice of March 14 (written as 3/14 in many date formats) corresponds to the first three digits of pi: 3.14. While the number is irrational and continues infinitely without a repeating pattern, this three-digit approximation has become the cornerstone for a day that blends academic inquiry with lighthearted tradition.

Pai Day History

The first organized Pi Day celebration took place in 1988 at the Exploratorium in San Francisco. It was founded by physicist Larry Shaw, who envisioned a way to make mathematics more relatable and accessible to the public. The initial event featured museum staff and visitors marching in circular parades and, fittingly, consuming various fruit pies.

In 2009, the United States House of Representatives officially recognized March 14 as National Pi Day. A decade later, in 2019, UNESCO's 40th General Conference designated the date as the International Day of Mathematics, elevating it to a worldwide academic holiday supported by the International Mathematical Union.

Why We Celebrate Pi or 3.14

Beyond its numerical novelty, Pi Day serves as a reminder of the fundamental role mathematics plays in the natural and physical world. The constant pi is essential for calculations in engineering, physics, and space exploration. It appears in the orbits of planets, the structure of DNA, and even the ripples in a pond.

The date also coincides with the birthday of Albert Einstein, who was born on March 14, 1879. Additionally, it marks the anniversary of the passing of physicist Stephen Hawking in 2018. These connections have turned the day into a broader tribute to scientific achievement and intellectual curiosity.

For regions that use the Day/Month date format (14/3), the numerical connection to 3.14 is less intuitive. As a result, many international math lovers also celebrate Pi Approximation Day on July 22.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2026 03:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).