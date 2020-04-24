COVID-19: Pune Reports 109 Fresh Cases and 5 Deaths on Friday

Pune, Apr 24 (PTI) Pune district on Friday saw 109 fresh COVID-19 cases as well as five deaths, health officials said.

The number of cases in the district now stands at 1,094, while the number of people who have so far died of the infection is 68, an official said.

"Of the five deaths today, four were in Pune. One was in Pimpri Chinchwad. Of the four deaths in Pune, two were in private hospitals while two were in state-run Sassoon Hospital. Incidentally, Sassoon Hospital alone accounts for 50 COVID-19 deaths so far," he said.

