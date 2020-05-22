COVID-19: Thane City Cases Reach 1,757, Navi Mumbai 1,487

Thane, May 22 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Thane city reached 1,757 with 197 people testing positive on Friday, while the figure for Navi Mumbai was 1,487 with 65 additions to the infection tally, an official said.

In Thane municipal corporation limits, the worst-hit was Lokmanya Savarkar Nagar with 499 cases, while Mumbra and Wagle had over 200 cases each, he added.

Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation added 57 cases to its tally, taking the total COVID-19 count to 699, the official informed.

The count in neighbouring Palghar district was 496, officials said.

