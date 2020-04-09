COVID-19 : Wearing Mask Made Compulsory in Punjab

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 9 (ANI): Wearing masks has been made compulsory in Punjab, the state Health Secretary said in a detailed advisory for the people."Just remember to wear a mask when you step out of home for any emergency/essentials. A piece of clean cloth is all you need," Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said.India's tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,865, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. 5,218 are active COVID-19 cases and 477 cases have been recovered/discharged and one case migrated.The death toll has also risen to 169 after 20 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

