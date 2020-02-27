CPI to Demonstrate During Shah''s Visit in Kolkata

Kolkata, Feb 27 (PTI) The CPI(M) has decided to demonstrate during the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on March 1 to protest against the Centre's alleged failure to contain the violence in Delhi, a party leader said on Thursday.

Shah is scheduled to address a rally at the Shaheed Minar Ground where state BJP will felicitate him for the passage of the Citizenship Amendment) Act in Parliament.

"We will mark his visit with a Go Back Amit Shah programme across the state. It is due to his failure as Union home minister to contain the violence in Delhi where so many people were killed. He will be shown black flags and will face protests during his visit," the leader said.

This will be Shah's second visit to West Bengal after assuming the office of the Union home minister. He had addressed a seminar on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill at Netaji Indoor Stadium on October 1 last year.

Earlier during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit in January, protests have rocked the city against the contentious CAA.

